Bellervie was released from his professional tryout Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 24-year-old has yet to play in the NHL. He had eight goals and 12 assists in 61 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season. He has been sent to Lehigh Valley.
