Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Absent from practice

Lehtera will not join the team for practice Monday due to illness, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lehtera has missed the Flyers' last three outings as a healthy scratch, so it seemed unlikely he was going to be in the lineup Tuesday even if he was 100 percent. With the center under the weather, he probably has cemented himself as a scratch versus the Maple Leafs . In 17 outings this season, the Finn has notched a pair of helpers along with two PIM, 18 hits and 10 shots on goal.