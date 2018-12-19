Lehtera will be prosecuted for his involvement in a cocaine ring in his native Finland, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, citing lastwordonhockey.com.

Lehtera, who is not the main suspect in the case, reportedly has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, which first gained media attention in late September. Carchidi adds that the Flyers forward will be subjected to a trial that will commence Dec. 31, but the NHL has refrained from issuing further comment on the situation and it remains to be seen if he'll miss any games.