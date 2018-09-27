Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Away from team amid investigation

Lehtera -- who has denied involvement in a cocaine ring in his native Finland -- missed practice Wednesday and was unavailable to the media, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

While Lehtera denied any wrongdoing, it's an unfortunate distraction for all parties involved. The Flyers issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon: "We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time." As suggested in this latest report, the most logical move for the Flyers would be to waive Lehtera and leave him in the minor league with AHL Lehigh Valley.