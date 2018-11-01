Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Breaks through

Lehtera scored his first goal of 2018-19 against the Islanders on Oct. 27, but he still only has a goal and an assist in 12 games.

Even worse, he has just 12 shots on goal in 12 contests, clearly indicating there's no end in sight to this scoring slump. Of course, owners probably shouldn't have expected much in the scoring department from Lehtera anyway. He had three goals and eight points in 62 games this season. Lehtera is only useful in leagues with faceoffs (he owns a 59.6 percent in the dot) as a category, and even then, he's a one-trick pony.