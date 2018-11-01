Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Breaks through
Lehtera scored his first goal of 2018-19 against the Islanders on Oct. 27, but he still only has a goal and an assist in 12 games.
Even worse, he has just 12 shots on goal in 12 contests, clearly indicating there's no end in sight to this scoring slump. Of course, owners probably shouldn't have expected much in the scoring department from Lehtera anyway. He had three goals and eight points in 62 games this season. Lehtera is only useful in leagues with faceoffs (he owns a 59.6 percent in the dot) as a category, and even then, he's a one-trick pony.
More News
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Struggling to score•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Leading Flyers in PIM•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Returns to practice•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Away from team amid investigation•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Denies involvement in drug investigation•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Should stay put in Philadelphia•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.