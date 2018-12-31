Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Charged with crime
Lehtera was officially charged in connection with a drug distribution case in Finland, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Lehtera has sat out the last six games and will likely continue to watch from the press box until the case, which began Monday, is resolved one way or another.
