Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Denies involvement in drug investigation

According to Finnish news outlets, Lehtera was question in connection to a reported drug ring operating in Finland, but has denied any wrongdoing, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

According to the report, a cottage owned by Lehtera was raided over the summer and he was questioned by police, although no charges were filed against the center. The NHL is unlikely to pursue action until any potential legal investigation would be concluded.

More News
Our Latest Stories