Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Expected to play Thursday
Lehtera (illness) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Lehtera missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling better ahead of Philadelphia's clash with Columbus. The 30-year-old pivot, who's only notched one goal and five points in 42 contests this campaign, will slot into a bottom-six role against the Blue Jackets, skating with Valtteri Filppula and Dale Weise on the Flyers' fourth line.
