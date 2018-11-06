Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Expected to suit up Monday
Lehtera (hand) will draw into the lineup in Monday's game against Arizona, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Lehtera's left hand was bandaged after Saturday's game against the Sharks, but fortunately it appears he didn't sustain anything too serious. The Finnish center has just 10 points in 76 games over the last two season with the Flyers.
