Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Finally shows up offensively

Lehtera skated to a plus-2 rating and added two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Sunday's 7-4 road win over the Rangers.

The 30-year-old forward snapped a 16-game point drought by recording his first box-score multiplier of the 2017-18 campaign -- including his first goal as a Flyer. Lehtera's gone against the grain by steadily decreasing his point totals every year since notching 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) through 75 games as a rookie with the Blues in 2014-15. It's safe to ignore him in fantasy circles.