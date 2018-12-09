Lehtera has no points and a minus-5 rating in his last six games dating back to Nov. 10.

With those kinds of numbers, it's no surprise the 30-year-old has been in and out of the lineup. He played again Saturday versus the Sabres, but once more posted a goose egg on the scoreboard and recorded a minus-2 rating. Don't be surprised if Lehtera sits again soon.

