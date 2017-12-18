Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Healthy scratch
Lehtera (illness) will serve as a healthy scratch versus the Kings on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Back to 100 percent on the health front, Lehtera finds himself in a familiar role of being the odd man out. All told, the center has missed 15 games this season either due to malady or simply as an observer. Without a clearly defined role, the 29-year-old is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value.
