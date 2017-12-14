Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Injured scratch yet again

Lehtera (illness) won't be in the lineup Thursday evening against the Sabres since the Flyers don't appear to be making any changes following Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

This will be the fifth straight absence for Lehtera, who only has two even-strength assists representing his point total through 17 contests this season. Scott Laughton should continue manning the fourth-line center position in Lehtera's stead.