Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Injured scratch yet again
Lehtera (illness) won't be in the lineup Thursday evening against the Sabres since the Flyers don't appear to be making any changes following Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
This will be the fifth straight absence for Lehtera, who only has two even-strength assists representing his point total through 17 contests this season. Scott Laughton should continue manning the fourth-line center position in Lehtera's stead.
More News
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Absent from practice•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sits second straight game•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sporting 10-game point drought•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: To debut with Philly on Thursday•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Watching from press box again Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Looking forward to fresh start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...