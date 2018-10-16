Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Leading Flyers in PIM
Lehtera doesn't have a point but has recorded a team-high 10 PIM through five games this season.
The veteran is no stranger to slow starts. Last season, he had one assist in the first 12 games and only three points (all assists) through 40 contests. The good news is he's valuable in the PIM category, but that likely won't continue. In four NHL seasons, Lehtera has averaged more than 0.55 PIM per game just once, and last season, he had just 14 PIM in 62 contests. Despite the probable drop in PIM, Lehtera's likely rise in scoring at some point make him a quality depth forward to have on the bench in deeper leagues.
