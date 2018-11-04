Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Leaves Saturday's game with injury
Lehtera exited Saturday's matchup with the Sharks early due to an undisclosed injury.
Look for more info on Lehtera's status to surface before Philadelphia's next game Monday in Arizona. The bottom-six pivot has a modest two points this season and played only 2:11 before leaving this contest.
