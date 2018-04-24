Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Limited role in first season with Flyers

Lehtera pitched in eight points (three goals, seven assists) in 62 games in 2017-18, while averaging 10:32 of ice time.

Throughout the season Lehtera largely appeared on the fourth line, and was used mainly in defensive situations as he was able to win 57 percent of his faceoffs. The 30-year-old's seen his point production drop each of his four seasons in the NHL after putting up 44 his rookie year, but he did just fire off 45 shots on the season, and was never given a role on the power play. Lehtera will come back to Philadelphia for his final season on his contract, but could be pushed by Mike Vecchione for playing time.