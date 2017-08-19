Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Looking forward to fresh start

Lehtera, who was traded from the Blues to the Flyers on June 23, has been skating and working out at his former team's practice facility with eagerness for the upcoming season, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Finn spent his first three seasons in St. Louis, having surged out of the gate with a rookie year that included 14 goals, 30 assists, and a plus-21 rating. However, his production slipped quite a bit in the two subsequent years -- all the way down to 22 points and a minus-6 rating over 64 contests in 2016-17. Perhaps a change of scenery will invigorate Lehtera, but don't be surprised if it takes him awhile to settle in. After all, he's projected to start out in a bottom-six role for a Flyers offense that was inferior to the Blues during his tenure with the Notes.