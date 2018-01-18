Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Offensive struggles continue
Lehtera has recorded just three assists and 13 shots through 26 games this season.
The 30-year-old Finn has been a disaster in his first season with the Flyers. Lehtera has spent most of the campaign in a depth role or as a healthy scratch, and his offensive numbers have him way off the fantasy grid in most settings. He's also well on his way to declining goal and assist totals for the third consecutive year. Don't fret ignoring Lehtera.
