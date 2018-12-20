Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Officially scratched
Lehtera will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Predators.
Lehtera is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 31 for his indirect involvement in a cocaine ring back in his native Finland, so this decision by coach Scott Gordon doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran forward will likely continue to be scratched from the lineup until his legal situation is sorted.
