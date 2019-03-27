Lehtera was given a four-month suspended sentence and won't face any jail time for his involvement in a criminal case in his native Finland, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Lehtera is currently in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley, he could still face a suspension from the NHL. For now, the winger figures to keep logging time in the AHL, but could get called up once there is more clarity on the situation from the league.