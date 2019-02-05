Lehtera played just three games this January and has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of February.

The Flyers are on an eight-game winning streak. Lehtera actually played in the first three games of the streak, but with him out of the lineup now and the Flyers playing their best hockey of the season, Lehtera isn't likely to start again very soon. Lehtera has one goal and three points with 17 shots on net in 27 games this season.