Lehtera -- who had been held out of the lineup while facing charges in Finland -- logged : of ice time against Minnesota on Monday.

Obviously the team has decided to start playing Lehtera again, though considering how limited his minutes were Monday, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be expecting him to take on a significant role. The center figures to slot into a fourth-line role when in the lineup, but could spend plenty of time in the press box as a healthy scratch as well.

