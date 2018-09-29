Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Returns to practice

Lehtera, who's allegedly tied to a cocaine ring that had surfaced in his native Finland, returned to practice Friday, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Both Flyers GM Ron Hextall and Lehtera himself refuse to comment on the situation. The fifth-year center, who missed Wednesday's practice, reportedly worked on the fourth line with Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl in the latest session. With one preseason game on the docket for Philadelphia, Lehtera must prove that he belongs at the top level. After all, he mustered only three goals and five assists through 62 games last season.