Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Should stay put in Philadelphia
Lehtera isn't likely to have his contract bought out by the Flyers, despite how the center yielded a disappointing eight points over 62 games this season, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Finn has one year remaining on his contract with a hefty cap hit of $4.7 million, but Flyers GM Ron Hextall has made it clear that he doesn't intend to write off Lehtera, who also skated to a minus-8 rating this year. "There's a lot of reasons you don't just buy a guy out because he makes a little bit more than that type of role should make," Hextall said. "Jori was a good role player for us. He's a terrific human being. He works hard. He's really good with our young kids. There's a lot more to it than just saying 'Okay, Jori Lehtera was playing center and playing 8-10 minutes." While the continuity of sticking in Philadelphia's system figures to be a positive, Lehtera would need the promise of more ice time to justify taking him even in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Limited role in first season with Flyers•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sits out second straight•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Under the weather Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Finally shows up offensively•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...