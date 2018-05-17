Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Should stay put in Philadelphia

Lehtera isn't likely to have his contract bought out by the Flyers, despite how the center yielded a disappointing eight points over 62 games this season, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Finn has one year remaining on his contract with a hefty cap hit of $4.7 million, but Flyers GM Ron Hextall has made it clear that he doesn't intend to write off Lehtera, who also skated to a minus-8 rating this year. "There's a lot of reasons you don't just buy a guy out because he makes a little bit more than that type of role should make," Hextall said. "Jori was a good role player for us. He's a terrific human being. He works hard. He's really good with our young kids. There's a lot more to it than just saying 'Okay, Jori Lehtera was playing center and playing 8-10 minutes." While the continuity of sticking in Philadelphia's system figures to be a positive, Lehtera would need the promise of more ice time to justify taking him even in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.

