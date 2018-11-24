Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sits on Friday
Lehtera was a healthy scratch Friday against the Rangers.
The 30-year-old returned to the lineup Wednesday after being a healthy scratch for a couple games, but Lehtera was back in the press box Friday. He only has one goal and three points with a minus-2 rating in 19 games this season. Even in larger leagues that include blocks and hits as categories, Lehtera can be safely left on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...