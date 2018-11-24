Lehtera was a healthy scratch Friday against the Rangers.

The 30-year-old returned to the lineup Wednesday after being a healthy scratch for a couple games, but Lehtera was back in the press box Friday. He only has one goal and three points with a minus-2 rating in 19 games this season. Even in larger leagues that include blocks and hits as categories, Lehtera can be safely left on the waiver wire.

