Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sits out second straight
Lehtera was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game during Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington.
The Finn had been playing regularly, but with just three goals and two assists through his previous 36 games, it's not surprising to see him sitting out with a playoff berth at stake. Lehtera may draw back into the lineup over the coming weeks, but fantasy owners should probably aim higher in most settings. After all, among all forwards with at least 500 minutes this season, Lehtera's 0.76 points per hour rank seventh last.
