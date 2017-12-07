Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sits second straight game
Lehtera was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
This was the second consecutive game the pivot watched from the press box, and he's only suited up for 17 of 28 contests this season. With just two assists and 10 shots, it's pretty clear that Lehtera shouldn't be relied on in any fantasy format at this stage of the game.
