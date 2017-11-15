Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Sporting 10-game point drought
Lehtera failed to register a point for the 10th consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.
The 29-year-old Finn spent the first six games of the season watching from the press box, and he's recorded just a single assist through 12 contests since entering the lineup. As a result, Lehtera is off the fantasy grid until he proves he can generate more offense and put points on the board. It's also worth noting that his numbers have consistently declined since a respectable rookie showing in 2014-15, so it's probably wise not to count on a turnaround.
