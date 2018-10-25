Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Struggling to score

Lehtera has just one point in nine games this season. He has cooled off in the PIM category as well over the last week.

He's never been a prolific scorer, but owners were willing to remain patient on that front early this season because Lehtera recorded 10 PIM in the first five games. However, eight of those PIM came in one contest, and he hasn't spent anytime in the sin bin in the last four games. The only category Lehtera is contributing to at the moment is faceoffs. He has won 59.3 percent of his draws, which, if he continued, would be a career high.