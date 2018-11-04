Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Suffers hand injury
Lehtera was spotted with left hand bandaged after leaving Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Lehtera played just 3:31 before leaving the game. It's still unclear how severe his injury is, but updates will likely develop before Monday's game versus the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...