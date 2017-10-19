Flyers' Jori Lehtera: To debut with Philly on Thursday
Lehtera will make his Flyers debut Thursday night versus the Predators, John Boruk of NBCS Philly reports.
Formerly with the Blues, Lehtera is accustomed to playing with the man advantage; Weal's averaged 2:20 TOI in that spot, so the Finn should be in line to snag some of that special teams action should the opportunity arise in this next contest. Lehtera has posted exactly 100 points (30 goals, 70 assists) in 218 career contests.
More News
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Watching from press box again Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Looking forward to fresh start•
-
Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Traded to Flyers on Friday•
-
Blues' Jori Lehtera: Left available for Vegas•
-
Blues' Jori Lehtera: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blues' Jori Lehtera: Healthy enough to play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...