Flyers' Jori Lehtera: To debut with Philly on Thursday

Lehtera will make his Flyers debut Thursday night versus the Predators, John Boruk of NBCS Philly reports.

Formerly with the Blues, Lehtera is accustomed to playing with the man advantage; Weal's averaged 2:20 TOI in that spot, so the Finn should be in line to snag some of that special teams action should the opportunity arise in this next contest. Lehtera has posted exactly 100 points (30 goals, 70 assists) in 218 career contests.