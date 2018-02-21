Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Under the weather Wednesday

Lehtera missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The former St. Louis Blue has found life difficult in his first season with the Flyers, scoring just one goal and five points through 42 games while mostly filling a fourth-line role. Philadelphia should provide a further update on Lehtera's status for Thursday's game against Columbus at some point after the day's morning skate, though it will have a limited impact on lineup decisions for fantasy owners.