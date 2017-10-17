Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Watching from press box again Tuesday

Lehtera is expected to remain a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lehtera still hasn't cracked the lineup, and this will be the sixth consecutive game he's watched from the press box. The 29-year-old Finn has seen his offensive numbers decline in each of the past two seasons, and he clearly has an uphill battle for playing time ahead of him in Philadelphia. At this stage of the game, it appears a forward will need to sustain an injury for Lehtera to see game action. Even if he does make his way into the lineup, he'll probably be utilized in a bottom-six role and offer limited fantasy value.