Flyers' Jori Lehtera: Won't dress Saturday
Lehtera (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Stars on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Considering Lehtera has frequently served as a healthy scratch this season, there was no guarantee he would have cracked the lineup if he was healthy. Even when he is on the ice, the center has been limited to a mere two helpers, 10 shots on goals and a minus-5 rating -- not exactly the type of numbers fantasy owners would be looking for.
