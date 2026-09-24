Woll will defend the home goal in Thursday's preseason contest against the Bruins, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Head coach Rick Tocchet stated that Woll will likely play the entirety of Thursday's contest. Woll's appearance on Thursday will be his second of the preseason after he allowed three goals in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals. The 28-year-old netminder had an up-and-down campaign in 2025-26, where he posted a 15-16-7 record, a 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 39 regular-season outings. With Dan Vladar (lower body) leaving Tuesday's exhibition with an upper-body injury, Woll's chances of starting the Flyers' opening night contest have slightly increased. However, he will likely serve as the No. 2 option once Vladar is good to go.