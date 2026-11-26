Woll stopped 28 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Washington. The Capitals' seventh goal was scored into an empty net.

The Flyers closed to 3-2 early in the third period on a Rasmus Ristolainen tally, but the end of the game was a disaster for Woll and his defense as the Caps scored four times in total over the final three minutes. The 28-year-old netminder has been beaten 11 times on 60 shots over his last two starts, and on the season Woll carries a 5-7-2 record with a 3.29 GAA and .887 save percentage. He worked his way into a timeshare with Dan Vladar in November, but Woll appears to be on his way to giving back that additional playing time.