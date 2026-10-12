Woll stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Flyers have been awful to start the season, and they were no match for the defending champions in this game. Woll has made four appearances so far, going 0-2-2 with 12 goals allowed on 140 shots. He's often been able to keep games close -- this was the first time in one of his outings the Flyers lost by multiple goals. Dan Vladar can't say the same, as Philadelphia has gotten outscored 16-2 in his games. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Kraken, but Woll is still a risky fantasy play even if he gets that start on a 16-game slate in the NHL.