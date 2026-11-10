Woll stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Woll held Vancouver scoreless through the first two periods before Jonathan Lekkerimaki beat him on the power play midway through the third. The netminder made 12 saves in the final frame, helping Philadelphia end its three-game winless streak. His .947 save percentage was encouraging, though the Flyers' inconsistent results could limit his ability to accumulate wins regularly. This was Woll's second win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak, so it's hard to trust him in most formats -- even if he continues to share the workload between the posts with Dan Vladar.