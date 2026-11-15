Woll stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Woll endured a difficult opening five minutes, surrendering goals to Dmitri Voronkov and Matthew Knies before Philadelphia mounted its comeback. The netminder allowed only one additional goal and kept Columbus scoreless throughout the third period. His ability to recover from the early deficit was encouraging, though Philadelphia's inconsistent defense could create volatility in his fantasy results. Woll should remain a decent spot starter for the Flyers moving forward -- at least he's now allowed three or fewer goals in his last three starts.