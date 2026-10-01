Woll will defend the road crease in Thursday's matchup against New Jersey, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Woll is in line to make his regular-season debut with the Flyers on Thursday after he was traded to Philadelphia from Toronto in the offseason. The 28-year-old backstop had a rough go of things in 2025-26, where he posted a 15-16-7 record, a 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 39 regular-season outings. It was his lone year above three goals allowed per game, so expect him to bounce back in some capacity. Woll will likely be the No. 2 netminder in Philadelphia for the 2026-27 season unless Dan Vladar's struggles from Opening Night persist. Woll is a solid streaming option in fantasy for the time being.