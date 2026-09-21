Woll will draw the road start during Monday's preseason game against Washington, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Woll was traded to the Flyers from the Maple Leafs in mid-June, and he'll have the opportunity to don his new sweater for the first time during Monday's preseason matchup. The 28-year-old is slated to play two periods before Carson Bjarnason takes over in the third frame. Woll made 39 regular-season appearances for Toronto last year and went 15-16-7 with a 3.34 GAA and .898 save percentage.