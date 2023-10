Avon (undisclosed) will begin the season on injured reserve, per CapFriendly.

It's unclear when Avon was injured but he'll be unavailable to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He recorded 29 goals and 60 points in 59 OHL games last year with Peterbourough and has yet to appear in an AHL or NHL contest. The 20-year-old will likely head down to the minors once he's healthy.