Flyers' Justin Bailey: Continues bouncing between leagues
Bailey was promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Bailey's frequent moves between the AHL and NHL is due to emergency recall rules that mandate a player be sent back down if he doesn't suit up while with the team. At this point, it might be worth it for the Flyers to just use one of their four permanent recalls in order to save the winger from living out of his suitcase. Even if Philippe Myers (illness) doesn't play against the Habs on Tuesday, Bailey is unlikely to see the ice and will just be there in case somebody gets hurt in warmups.
