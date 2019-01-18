Flyers' Justin Bailey: Dealt to Philadelphia
The Sabres traded Bailey to the Flyers in exchange for Taylor Leier on Thursday.
Bailey has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season and will likely spend the rest of the campaign with Philadelphia's AHL affiliate, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to take note of this deal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...