Flyers' Justin Bailey: Ends season with one point
Bailey posted one point -- an assist -- in 11 games with the Flyers during 2018-19.
He saw more NHL action after the trade to Philadelphia in January, but that's not saying much considering Bailey didn't play a game for Buffalo this season. In 11 games, Bailey barely played, averaging 5:44 of ice time. In addition to only one point, he had just five shots on net.
