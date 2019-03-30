Flyers' Justin Bailey: Has one point
Bailey has an assist, two PIM and an even rating in three games since getting recalled from the minors on March 21.
The 23-year-old was a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, but Bailey has taken advantage of the minimal ice time he's received since returning to the NHL. The assist he posted last Thursday was his first point of the season, and two of his four shots on net in 2018-19 have come within the last week. He has five goals and nine points in 62 career NHL games.
