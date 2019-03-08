Flyers' Justin Bailey: Headed back to minors
The Flyers sent Bailey to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Bailey saw the ice for just 6:12 Wednesday against the Capitals and hasn't logged more than 10 minutes of ice time in a game this season, so his demotion shouldn't impact much from a fantasy standpoint. He's fared a little better at the AHL level, notching eight points over 13 games.
