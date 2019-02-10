The Flyers recalled Bailey from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bailey was acquired from the Sabres via trade Jan. 17, and he has spent 10 games with the Flyers' minor-league affiliate, scoring five goals and adding two assists. He'll serve as depth with the Flyers, and his first chance to enter the lineup will be Monday versus the Penguins.