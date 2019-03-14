Flyers' Justin Bailey: Recalled from minors
Bailey was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Bailey figures to immediately jump into the lineup versus the Capitals on Thursday after the league upheld the two-game ban for Jakub Voracek. In his previous stints in the NHL this season, the 23-year-old Bailey recorded just two shots, seven hits and two blocks in six games, in which he averaged a meager 5:41 of ice time. The youngster will likely see a similar role in Thursday's tilt.
