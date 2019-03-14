Bailey was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bailey figures to immediately jump into the lineup versus the Capitals on Thursday after the league upheld the two-game ban for Jakub Voracek. In his previous stints in the NHL this season, the 23-year-old Bailey recorded just two shots, seven hits and two blocks in six games, in which he averaged a meager 5:41 of ice time. The youngster will likely see a similar role in Thursday's tilt.