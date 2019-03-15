Flyers' Justin Bailey: Relegated to minors
Bailey was returned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
The Flyers will welcome Jakub Voracek back from suspension for Friday night's road game against the Maple Leafs, with Bailey being the odd man out. The 23-year-old has compiled six goals and two helpers through 16 games with the Phantoms this season.
